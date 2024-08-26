'Testing & Treatment' launches at Walmart pharmacies in Montana

BILLINGS — Walmart pharmacies across Montana launched a new service last week that allows pharmacists to test patients and prescribe them the appropriate treatment.

"It's going to take a lot of pressure off of our urgent cares. It's going to be a lot more accessible," said Arminda Meer, the pharmacy manager at the Walmart on King Avenue West.

The service is called Testing & Treatment and it lets Walmart pharmacists test customers for flu, strep, and COVID-19. If positive, pharmacists then prescribe the appropriate treatment.

"For complicated cases that have a really nasty cough or need multiple medications, they can still go to the walk-in clinics. But for someone that just has a really mild case of what they think is the flu or the early onset of strep, you can come here and get treated within half an hour, 45 minutes, versus going to the emergency room or going to a walk-in clinic where you could sit for a couple of hours waiting," Meer said.



With cold and flu season approaching, the hope is that the launch of this new service will help take the burden off of walk-in clinics.

“We have two really close walk-in clinics that just get overwhelmed, especially during cold and flu season, so it's going to take a lot of pressure off them,” Meer said.

The Testing & Treatment service is available at all 14 Walmart pharmacies in Montana.

The Walmart website provides the following price list:



Assessment by pharmacist: $70

Strep throat test: $59

Flu test: $88

Covid 19 test: $88

Insurance is accepted; coverage by insurance, HSA, FSA or HRA may vary. Contact your insurance for coverage details.

Prescription drug price are not included in the above prices; price of prescription medications vary. Insurance coverage may apply.

