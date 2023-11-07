Texas Roadhouse set to open in Missoula

A Texas Roadhouse is scheduled to open in Missoula on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Southgate Mall.

The new restaurant has hired about 200 employees.

The restaurant will serve dinner only Monday through Friday, and lunch and dinner on the weekends.



Monday-Thursday: 4:00 –10:00 p.m.

Friday from 3:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Prior to opening, the restaurant will host invitation-only pre-opening events and raise money for Ducks Unlimited and Jadyn Fred Foundation.

“The Jadyn Fred Foundation is a local non-profit that provides financial support to Montana families facing serious health issues,” says Managing Partner Michael Schindler. The organization assists with basic necessities including housing, food, gas, and emergency travel expenses. Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores, and manages wetlands and waterfowl habitats,” “We’re proud to celebrate our opening by supporting these incredible organizations.”

There are also Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Billings and Bozeman.

Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville, Kentucky, and first opened its doors in 1993. It now has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.

