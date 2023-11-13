WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with Randyn Gregg about the art and craft of being a farrier. A farrier is a specialist in equine hoof care, including the trimming and balancing of horses' hooves and the placing of shoes on their hooves, if necessary. To learn more, click here to visit the American Farrier’s Association website.



TRENDING:



Farrier School leads to careers working with horses: