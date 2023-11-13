Watch Now
The art and craft of being a farrier

Posted at 11:48 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 13:49:36-05

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with Randyn Gregg about the art and craft of being a farrier. A farrier is a specialist in equine hoof care, including the trimming and balancing of horses' hooves and the placing of shoes on their hooves, if necessary. To learn more, click here to visit the American Farrier’s Association website.

