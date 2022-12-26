Watch Now
The dangers of ice jams

Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 26, 2022
Many rivers in our region are frozen due to the sub-zero temperatures in recent days. With temperatures now warming into the 30s and 40s, ice jams will pose more of a threat to riverfront properties.

According to Weather.gov, Montana has the largest number of reported ice jams in the 48 contiguous states, and also the most ice-jam related deaths in the contiguous U.S. Ice jams can develop quickly and cause significant flooding or flash flooding. Two-thirds of Montana's ice jams occur in February and March.

