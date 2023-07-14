STANFORD — The home of the CM Russell Stampede has received a well-deserved facelift. $1.2 of $1.5 million funds have been raised to upgrade fence paneling, grandstand overhand, and rodeo facilities at the Judith Basin Fairgrounds.

The home of the CM Russell Stampede gets major renovations

“Everything was getting old and getting worn out and there were some safety concerns with the arena itself and our bucking chutes and even our old grandstand. So, we all got together and planned this project and it kind of took on a life of its own,” said Powell Beckett, a member of the CMR Stampede Club.

The rodeo grounds were built in 1970 and the test time tested the fate of the facility into the future.

The Stampede Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the help of community partners and support from Judith Basin County residents.

“We don't have the funding for the actual bleachers that we want to put under there. We're just using our old bleachers. We moved our old bleachers under the grandstand structure to use now until we complete the funding. We think probably around 1.5 or maybe a little over to finish it.” Ollie Urick, President of the Stanford Open shared.

The goal of the Stampede Club and the Stanford Open is the put resources back into local organizations and groups. Community connection is its top priority and with the new additions to the rodeo grounds, they are hoping to increase attendance during the CM Russell Stampede.

“A big problem in the past was we had no shade. So that 1:30 Sunday afternoon, it'd be a hot, dry, middle of July. So, we're kind of hoping our past numbers now that people know they can stay cool and out of the sun a little bit, that that's really going to ramp up,” explained Matt Neumann, President of the Stampede Club.

The resources put into the community venue go back into supporting the organizations that utilize the property. Those same community partners have stepped up in recent weeks to get the rodeo grounds ready for the big weekend.

“That's why this is such a special place, and a special event is because of the people so we're proud to be here and we it to be here. We want these events to be going on for generations to come,” said Urick.

The CM Russell Stampede festivities kick off Saturday, July 15, 2023, with several events. Visit www.cmrstampede.com to find a list of the scheduled events throughout the weekend.

If you would like to donate to the completion of the rodeo grounds, contact Matt Neumann at 406-781-1801.



