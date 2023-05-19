The iconic 'Sugar Shack' is ready for the summer season (video)

The iconic 'Sugar Shack' diner in Rudyard (between Shelby and Havre) is ready for the summer season. In the video above, reporter Ryan Gamboa talks with the owner and a loyal customer to find out what makes it so special. Click here to visit the website.
