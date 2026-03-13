GREAT FALLS — Daylight Saving Time returned on March 8th, 2026, and as clocks sprang forward an hour, so did the annual debate about its purpose and impact. While many accept the time change as a yearly routine, experts say there’s more to consider—especially regarding its effects on health and daily life.

Kayla Racine, a professional counselor at Green Apple Behavioral Health, knows firsthand how losing an hour can disrupt people’s routines—particularly for those with substance use disorder (S.U.D.).

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The impacts of Daylight Saving Time

“When it comes to Daylight Saving Time, I think it has a big change on my clients, specifically in the S.U.D. world, because they are so used to change or used to routine and in order to have that, the body needs to be regulated,” said Racine.

Even a single lost hour can have a ripple effect.

Racine noted, “When you lose an hour, it... everybody's like, oh, it's just an hour. But it's not just an hour for my clients because it changes your mood and it increases stress. And when you have increased stress, you have increased cravings.”

But these struggles aren’t limited to those in recovery. Racine points out that most people feel out of sync after the switch.

“It actually feeds into your circadian rhythm, which then makes you more irritable if you're sleep deprived. So even though we lose that hour, we still aren't getting adequate sleep during that time. And it takes sometimes a week, sometimes a couple more to be able to regulate those emotions,” she explained.

Many people believe Daylight Saving Time was created to benefit farmers, help railroad schedules, or support business. However, those myths don’t hold up.

Steve Sheffels, President of the Montana Grain Growers Association, says the practice isn’t all that important to the state’s farmers.

“I'm not sure we care one way or other about daylight savings. It really doesn't affect us. The number of daylight hours affects us. Certainly, more than what time anything happens.”

History backs him up. According to the Library of Congress, Daylight Saving Time was first adopted during wartime to save electricity—not for the benefit of farmers. In fact, many in agriculture originally opposed the change because it disrupted their routines.

“It doesn't really affect us. I know as a parent. My biggest concern with daylight savings time is like, appreciate it. So, my kids didn't have to go to school in the dark. That was a big thing for our family. But in terms of farming, it really doesn't make any difference,” Sheffels added.

Still, some find value in the tradition. The extra evening sunlight allows for more outdoor activities and recreation during the warmer months.

Nationally-standard rules for Daylight Saving Time were established in 1966 with the passing of the Uniform Time Act.

According to TimeAndDate.com, in recent years, several states have passed legislation for permanent DST, including Montana, but it's up to Congress to determine whether the nation will ever do away with the time-tinkering practice.

In Montana, lawmakers have talked about getting rid of the time change during several legislative sessions—2009, 2011, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023. A bill draft was requested for the 2025 session, but it didn’t go anywhere.

The most substantial action the Montana Legislature took was approving Senate Bill 254 during the 2021 session, which authorized year-round Daylight Saving Time, but only if was approved by the US Department of Transportation and if three other western states approved a similar measure.

Whether Daylight Saving continues in the future is still up for discussion, but for now, Montanans will keep adjusting—and debating—twice each year.

Standard Time will resume on Sunday, November 1, 2026.