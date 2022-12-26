The Montana Millionaire grand prize drawing is on Tuesday

The Montana Lottery announced on Friday that the grand prize drawings in the Montana Millionaire raffle will be done on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
The drawing will include three big prizes - two for $1 million dollars each, and one for $100,000.
We will post an update once the winning ticket numbers are announced.
The 280,000 tickets for this year's event - priced at $20 each - went on sale Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at many convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores across the state; all tickets were sold in less than 30 hours.
The Montana Lottery hosts two "early bird" drawings ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing.
The first early bird drawing for a prize of $100,000 was done on November 25; the winning ticket was #080647, and it was sold in the town of Laurel.
The second early bird drawing, worth $25,000, was conducted on Friday, December 16. The winning ticket was #269399. The ticket was sold at the Mountain View Co-Op in the town of Lincoln.
There have also been dozens of "instant win" tickets with prizes of up to $500.
Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:
- 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
- 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
- 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
- 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
- 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
- 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
- 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
- 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
- 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
- 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
- 2010: William Morse, Billings
- 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
- 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
- 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings
Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula. Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.
