The Montana Millionaire grand prize drawing is on Tuesday

The Montana Lottery announced on Friday that the grand prize drawings in the Montana Millionaire raffle will be done on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The drawing will include three big prizes - two for $1 million dollars each, and one for $100,000.

We will post an update once the winning ticket numbers are announced.

The 280,000 tickets for this year's event - priced at $20 each - went on sale Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at many convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores across the state; all tickets were sold in less than 30 hours .

The Montana Lottery hosts two "early bird" drawings ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing.

The first early bird drawing for a prize of $100,000 was done on November 25; the winning ticket was #080647, and it was sold in the town of Laurel.

The second early bird drawing, worth $25,000, was conducted on Friday, December 16. The winning ticket was #269399. The ticket was sold at the Mountain View Co-Op in the town of Lincoln.

There have also been dozens of "instant win" tickets with prizes of up to $500.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula. Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.

