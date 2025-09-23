Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Sewing Palace celebrates 30th anniversary

The Sewing Palace, Helena’s longest-running family-owned quilt shop, is celebrating thirty years of sewing, teaching and creating a tight-knit community.

“I think the Sewing Palace provides a great community of just networking with people, sharing stories, and connections, and making friendships,” said owner Jenny Yannone.

It all started thirty years ago when Sue Yannone came into town to buy a new sewing machine to make her daughter's wedding dress and fell in love with the business. Now her daughter, Jenny, owns the store.

Yannone says, “She had a little card table and quilt shop, and then it has grown ever since.”

Grown to a bigger shop that sells a variety of sewing products, highly skilled sewing machines, all the way from Switzerland, and in their time have gained various awards like the prestigious Bernina Presidential Award.

“I come to work and I work with kind of my family, and that’s really empowering and inspiring,” said Kenzie Paddock, the store’s manager.

Sewing Palace started as a quilt shop, but now sells everything from thread to sewing machines.

The family-oriented nature of Sewing Palace is something Paddock has felt since a young age.

“It has always really been my dream to work here,” Paddock said. “I was maybe seven or eight and would come to the store with my grandma.”

In the near future, Yannone plans to pass the legacy on to Paddock.

“Thirty years for a small business is amazing, and I literally just blinked and it just happened,” said Yannone.

In celebration of its thirty years, Sewing Palace will have special sales, giveaways, and grand prizes.

In celebration, Sewing Palace will have special sales, giveaways, and grand prizes through September 30.

