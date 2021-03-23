The Spice Is Right livens things up in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN — Bart and Anita Gossack opened their retail store called The Spice Is Right a few months ago. It's a specialty spice, kitchen, and pantry shop.

The owners got the inspiration to bring this business to the heart of Montana from their own love of cooking.

“Well, we came up with this idea because we love to cook, and so finding spices at a reasonable price and quantities was tough in this town,” explained Bart. “There was only one store when we moved here, now we have two, but still, so we came up with this idea of bringing in good, quality spices at very reasonable prices and a variety of spices that people can use to cook with.

The Spice Is Right offers spices, a variety of chiles and seasoning blends, and they even offer sausage, salami, and jerky mixes for home meat processors. They also have sell kitchen tools and accessories.

They opened their store right before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and as a result, have had a hard time getting inventory in their store, even still today.

“Dealing with spices, you know, our vendors get their spices from all over and make their spices that they sell to us, and of course shipping, and whether you're ordering on Amazon or wherever, they’ll have that stipulation that UPS and FedEx and the mail are all running behind, and so shipping’s an issue. We just have to plan for it, instead of giving it a week, it’s two to three,” said the owners.

The Spice Is Right is located on West Main Street, right next door to another new business in Lewistown, the 406 Cafe .