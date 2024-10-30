This Helena home goes big for Halloween

Most people like to get festive for Halloween, putting out carved pumpkins or a skull and cross bones, but if you go for a stroll down North Ewing Street, it is evident that one house is batty about the holiday.

"Like a bat out of Helena", residence goes all out for Halloween

What started over a decade ago has now grown to dozens of decorations and hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars spent to bring Halloween to the home's front yard across the street from the Original Governor's Mansion.

"It's just a fun investment. Something for everyone to enjoy, and I like that," said Jan Silberling, who lives at home with her husband, Bob.

Witches, vampires, and skeletons line the lawn with spooky sounds playing from speakers.



The couple gets help putting up the deadly decor. Silberling said, "Now our grandson helps do it and other family helps. It's kind of become a joint effort."

This year, the house added a skeleton wedding, complete with a cameraman, a butler with a cake, party guests, and a bride and groom.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"My son and his wife recorded the vows," said Silberling.

She mentioned that their home typically sees between 500 and 600 trick-or-treaters, her favorite part of decorating yearly.

Silberling said, "I love having the kids come. I sit out there for hours."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The home is stocked with candy, and Silberling says everyone is welcome to visit their own Halloweentown.

These "boo-utiful" decorations will soon be replaced with a Christmas display.