Thousands gather at 'Hands Off' rallies across Montana

On Saturday, the “Hands Off” movement organized more than 1,000 protests across all 50 states, opposing policies from the Trump administration.

Protesters gathered in numerous towns across Montana, including Great Falls, where hundreds of people lined the Central West bridge to voice their concerns.

Protesters rally at 'Hands Off' event in Great Falls

The protests mainly targeted the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, criticizing significant cuts to federal programs and recent economic policies.

Protesters say the rallies aim to unite people across political ideologies in defense of democratic values and social protections.

