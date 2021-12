KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) crews are continuing to work to restore power following an early Friday morning accident in Bigfork.

FEC reports that a vehicle hit a transmission pole accident on Holt Drive causing a power outage that is impacting over 8,000 members in the Bigfork area.

Due to significant damage, the Holt Drive area may be out for an extended period, according to a social media post.

Click here for the latest information on FEC power outages.