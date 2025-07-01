MISSOULA — A busy intersection in Missoula was blocked due to a cement truck that toppled over on Tuesday, July 1st.

WATCH:

Tipped cement truck blocks traffic in Missoula

It happened at around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of England Boulevard and Reserve Street.

The cement truck clipped a car and nearly fell on a truck before tipping over.

A reporter arrived to find the cement truck on its side blocking both lanes on England Boulevard by Famous Footwear.

Traffic on Reserve was starting to back up, especially around Costco.

City officials said traffic was expected to be backed up in the area for at least an hour.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

