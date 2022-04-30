Tizer Gardens prepares for season with spring clean-up

JEFFERSON CITY — On April 30, a dozen volunteers dedicated their time to revitalize Tizer Botanical Gardens and Arboretum in Jefferson City.

Volunteers began raking, cutting, and planting new flowers for the opening of the gardens season.

Owner Belva Lotzer says the volunteer spring cleaning days mean more than just getting their hands dirty.

"When people do come out to help. They have a buy in the gardens. It makes it extra special for them, and they can bring their families out and say, 'hey, you know we help do this,' and that's kind of a really great feeling of gratitude," said Lotzer.

Lotzer says the garden is more than a place for fun and picnics; it is also a place to find peace.

"They just come and sit by the creek, and you can't help but release whatever it is that's built up inside, and to me, I think that is the most important thing is this is a place to heal, and I am going through that right now," said Lotzer.

Lotzer lost her husband in late October 2021 and has used the gardens as a way to heal.

Lotzer is grateful for all of the Jefferson County residents who have helped her during the past few months.

"Thank you to the community for coming out and truly blessing me with kindness and generosity," said Lotzer.

Tizer Botanical Garden and Arboretum will open to the public on May 8, where mothers can get in free of admission.

To learn more about Tizer Gardens, you can visit their website.