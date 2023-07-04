Touchmark residents get a visit from Miss Montana

Faith Johnson, the newly-crowned Miss Montana 2023, visited Touchmark Senior Living Community in Helena on Monday to meet the residents.

Along with sharing her journey, Johnson discussed her initiative called "Connecting Hearts Through the Arts," which works to promote empathy, understanding and compassion.

She explained, “I’ve been in theater since I was four years old here in Helena at Grand Street Theater, and Connecting Hearts Though the Arts is very important for me because I’ve seen first-hand the incredible growth and transformation of the arts inspiring people.”

Johnson was also available for questions, autographs, photos and even shared a song with the group.

Joseph May, the director of Touchmark, noted how excited the residents were to meet Johnson.

“To have Miss Montana share her story of why she is where she is now and also how she has gotten to this point was so exciting for the residents,” May said.

To end her visit, Johnson visited the memory care residents and spent time talking with them.

Johnson has a very special, and personal, connection to Touchmark.

“I used to work here and being able to come back and see all the residents has been amazing and very touching,” Johnson said.

If you would like to support Johnson on her way to the Miss America pageant, click here to donate.



