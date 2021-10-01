Townsend Fall Fest begins Friday

TOWNSEND — After taking last year off, the 20th annual Townsend Fall Fest is gearing up to begin on Friday, October 1, and organizers say it will be the biggest one yet.

“With a year-plus of people not being able to socialize as we used to, there's a lot of pent-up energy, there has been a lot of phone calls coming on in this year, ‘We want to come out and play,’ or ‘you still having the fall fest,’ ‘You still having the car show?’ ‘Can I be a vendor?’ So yeah, there's a lot of excitement in the air,” said Laura Obert, the vendor coordinator for the event.

As Friday approaches, Heritage Park in Townsend is getting set up by volunteers to host more than 10,000 people at the town’s center.

Fall Fest is a free event for visitors and the town's Rotary Club gives all the money they earn from the event back to the community.

“Essentially give all that money that we make through Fall Fest back to the community through various projects, we give out four high school scholarships to graduating seniors. Recently we basically refurbished the inside of the food bank,” said planning chairman Jeff Langlinais.

Langlinais says that this weekend is the perfect time for the event: “It's good weather, people have been cooped up for a while, they're anxious to get back out. This is likely to be one of our best years ever.”

Vendors will offer food and drinks and there will be live music, but there are unsung heroes that work hard to make it happen.

“A lot of volunteers that come in to help make this happen, but I have to give kudos to our neighbors, the people who surround this park who support this show year after year after year they are amazing and we couldn't do this without them,” said Obert.

