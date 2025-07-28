Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Track the storms with our live radar (July 28, 2025)

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for central Montana until 9:00pm on Monday, July 28, 2025. Storms capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail, dangerous lightning and flash flooding are expected to develop and move through the area over the next several hours.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 51%
  • Dew point: 54°
  • Pressure: 29.99 in
  • Wind speed: 19 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:58 AM
  • Sunset: 09:04 PM

