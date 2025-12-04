Trailhead parking closures and city revenue discussed at meeting

HELENA — In the past five years, Helena’s open lands trailhead parking areas have seen an increase in late-night public use that is not related to recreational activities, some of which have resulted in vandalism and police investigation. Establishing a nighttime closure period was discussed at Wednesday's city administrative meeting.

Madelyn Heath reports - watch the video here:

Trailhead parking closures and city revenue discussed at City Administrative Meeting

Hikers like April Haynes said they think a closure would be beneficial, “Having it closed from 11 to 5 I think would really benefit the park a lot, and make it more secure, and benefit us hikers as well.”

The city is recommending closure from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for six open land trailhead parking areas.

Haynes has lived in Helena for fifteen years and hikes nearly every day. She says she has seen the changes to trailheads, “and it is unfortunate to see the vandalism, and people littering, and just not showing that respect.”

The commission will look into the topic further in January to discuss language, changes to natural parks ordinances, and signage needs.

Revenue updates for the year for the city’s facilities were also presented on Wednesday night.

The city says the Last Chance Splash Water Park and Pool saw a significant increase in expenses.

“Chlorine, chemicals, and pesticide costs have been going up ten percent per year, so those are impacting the bottom line of our budget and are out of our control,” Doug Smith, the city’s parks director, said.

Although those expenses impact the golf course too, it has been seeing growth in revenue over the last few years, something the city says they are proud of.

Smith said, “We are seeing those increases coming out of COVID going up with tighter operations, better product to sell, and a high-quality golf course.”

