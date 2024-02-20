Train derails in Golden Valley County; no injuries reported

GREAT FALLS — A BNSF train derailed in Golden Valley County on Monday, February 19, 2024. According to the Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office, it happened at about 3:30 a.m.



The incident derailed 26 cars in the western part of the county on Wallum Road, several miles northwest of the town of Ryegate.

Golden Valley Undersheriff Mark Olson says all of the rail cars were empty at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

Olson says that BNSF will be working over the next couple of days to get the railroad back running, so Wallum Road from US 12 to Hedgesville Road will be closed to traffic.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known, and is being investigated.