Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Train derails in Golden Valley County; no injuries reported

Train derails in Golden Valley County; no injuries reported
Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office
Train derails in Golden Valley County; no injuries reported
Train derails in Golden Valley County; no injuries reported
Train derails in Golden Valley County; no injuries reported
Posted at 6:21 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 20:32:56-05

GREAT FALLS — A BNSF train derailed in Golden Valley County on Monday, February 19, 2024. According to the Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office, it happened at about 3:30 a.m.

The incident derailed 26 cars in the western part of the county on Wallum Road, several miles northwest of the town of Ryegate.

Golden Valley Undersheriff Mark Olson says all of the rail cars were empty at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

Olson says that BNSF will be working over the next couple of days to get the railroad back running, so Wallum Road from US 12 to Hedgesville Road will be closed to traffic.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known, and is being investigated.

ryegate map

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App