Train derails near Essex, no injuries reported

(UPDATE, 12:20 pm) BNSF has told MTN News that the train derailed at about 5:42 a.m. about four miles east of Essex.

Train derails near Essex

The train consisted of 12 cars carrying grain; there are no hazardous materials involved.

They also confirmed that there are no injuries.

BNSF says that personnel are at the scene working to clear the site, and anticipate having the line re-opened to traffic on Saturday evening.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that US Highway 2 is blocked from mile marker 184 to mile marker 186; flaggers are directing vehicles through one lane of traffic, and drivers should expect delays until the scene has been cleared.

The cause of the derailment is still being investigated.



(1st REPORT, 11:35 a.m.) A BNSF train derailed near Essex in Flathead County on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Sandra Gilham shared photos with MTN News and wrote: "Looks like it had just occurred at the time of the photo capture, 7:30 a.m."

MTN News has learned that it is a cargo train, and there are no serious injuries.

S&J Design Photography

Amtrak posted about the impact on its Empire Builder passenger route: "Due to a freight train derailment blocking the tracks, Train 7, Train 27, Train 8, and Train 28 are canceled between Whitefish (WFH) and Shelby (SBY). Alternate bus transportation has been sourced and will be provided for all affected customers."

Amtrak

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the derailment.

We have a reporter heading to the area and will post an update when we get more information.