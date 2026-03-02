Travis Tritt and Daughtry will headline the 2026 Last Chance Stampede & Fair

HELENA — The Last Chance Stampede and Fair has announced that Travis Tritt will headline the musical acts for 2026. Daughtry also joins the lineup.

The Grammy award-winning country music artist will be joined by Downtown Avenue to take the stage on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Tritt is best known for his Southern rock-infused country music, including standout songs “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive”, “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde”, and “Best Of Intentions”.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Daughtry will take the stage. The American rock band was formed in 2006 by American Idol season 5 finalist Chris Daughtry.

“We’re excited for this year,” Tenney said. “The Stampede and Fair is a great place to gather and enjoy family and friends. We’re always pleased to produce the event.”

Also this year, the Last Chance Stampede and Fair will kick off beginning Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale on March 6 at 10 am.

Grandstand reserved seating tickets are $50; arena floor tickets are $60 and pit tickets are $80.