Trending News (Friday, April 10, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Simply amazing spring weather with high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s and lighter winds. A few thunderstorms will pop up in southwest Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Blackfeet stray dog roundup sparks concern over communication and pets. Click here.

Great Falls teacher’s aide accused of assaulting a student. Click here.

City considers new parking plan with free garage hours and higher rates. Click here.

Student arrested after bomb threat at East Helena school. Click here.

New non-profit aims to keep Cascade County looking beautiful. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.