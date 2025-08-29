Trending News (Friday, August 29, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers, especially in north central Montana. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s in central Montana and upper 70s and lower 80s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

'Large-scale' animal cruelty case investigated in Sun Prairie. Click here.

Hiker injured by bear in Glacier National Park. Click here.

3 students injured in school bus crash in Billings. Click here.

Hiring is on the upswing in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP:

HAVRE SCHOOLS REUNION

Havre's ALL Class Reunion Open to all who have attended Havre Public Schools and Havre Central Schools are welcome! Labor Day weekend August 29th-31st at Great Northern Fairgrounds in Havre. For more information, visit the Havre Has Class Reunion page on Facebook, or email greatnorthernfair@gmail.com.

BEAR AWARE WORKSHOP

It will be on September 4 from 6pm to 8pm. Come learn how to deter bear activity from your ranch and farm and get information on safely living and recreating in bear country. Attendees will automatically be entered into a raffle to win bear spray and holster. There will be a presentation by FWP Bear Biologists, followed by practice using bear spray (using inert spray). Registration is free, but please use the link to RSVP if you're planning to come. Doors open at 6 pm. There will be a food truck at the venue ready to serve before the presentation starts. Presentation begins at 6:30 pm.

SAM STEFFAN MEMORIAL RUN

The inaugural Sam Steffan Memorial Run be on September 6, kicking off at Big Sky Harley Davidson (4258 10th Avenue South) at 9am with a biker breakfast. Sam was a real power house within the motorcycle world and he had a deep devotion to children. This memorial run will benefit Eagle Mount Great Falls that provides services to the children of our community. There will be an all-day silent auction put on by Eagle Mount Great Falls at Big Sky Harley, poker run, 50/50’s, food, non-host bar and dj music. For more information, click here.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Astronomers were bored and tired after watching the moon go around the Earth for 24 hours, so they called it a day.

