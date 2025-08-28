GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said during a news conference on Thursday, August 28, 2025, that his agency is investigating a large-scale animal cruelty case.

Sheriff Slaughter said that on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report about a disturbance involving at least one dog, and the following were found at the property along Eisenhower Drive in Sun Prairie: 37 dogs; four dead dogs; eight cats; one snake; five lizards; and one hedgehog. The deputies also found four dead dogs.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE:

'Large-scale' animal cruelty case investigated in Cascade County

Living conditions were "not good," both inside and outside, according to Sheriff Slaughter, noting that there were feces and pungent odors throughout the property, including indoors.

The animals were seized and are now being cared for at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center (MCAAC) in Great Falls.

Nine dogs were also found at another location on the property, and were deemed to be in good condition and allowed to remain.

Sheriff Slaughter said that volunteers to foster the animals and donations to care for them are needed, as the animals must be vaccinated and cared for as the investigation continues.

Donations can be made via the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation website by clicking here.

For information about fostering an animal, contact the MCAAC by clicking here; donations can also be made directly to the MCAAC by clicking here.

At this point, "person or persons of interest" have been identified, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Sheriff Slaughter also noted that deputies have responded to the property three or four times in the past for similar reports, but there was not enough evidence of cruelty or neglect to warrant further action.

He said that more information will be released in the coming days.

In addition to thanking the MCAAC, Sheriff Slaughter also extended his appreciation to the Great Falls Police Department's Animal Control Officers, and also to Fetch Pet Boutique.



MTN News

