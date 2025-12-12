Trending News (Friday, December 12, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Snow showers, with a steadier band of snow developing east of I-15. Freezing rain and very icy travel is possible in the Helena area, where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Cold with daytime highs in the 0s and lower 10s in central Montana and mid to upper 30s in Helena.

TRENDING TODAY:

University of Providence declares 'financial exigency' as funding loss looms.

Suspect charged with killing two women in Stillwater County.

Grain elevator destroyed by fire in Wolf Point.

Havre theater group brings Montana authenticity to New York City stage.

