Trending News (Friday, February 20, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A bitterly cold morning with temperatures in the -0s and 0s. A weak system will bring some passing flurries and light snow showers later this morning into the afternoon. Daytime highs in the 10s and lower 20s across central Montana and upper 20s and lower 30s near Helena.

TRENDING TODAY:

AI-generated CSAM case involving Cascade victims continues to unfold. Click here.

Driver changes plea in deadly DUI crash. Click here.

Minority business owners highlight community and culture in Great Falls. Click here.

Sparkettes 'Trail of Terror' faces uncertain future after land sale. Click here.

