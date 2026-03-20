Trending News (Friday, March 20, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Welcome to spring! The equinox is at 8:46 a.m. MDT. Today will feel like late spring or even early summer with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will easily run 20-30° above normal shattering daily records. All-time March monthly records could also be tied or broken for some.

MTN News

Avoid outdoor burning as warm temperatures, dry fuels and gusty winds will elevate fire danger. Gusty southwest winds develop during the afternoon, with gusts over 60 mph across the plains and over 90 mph near the Rocky Mountain Front.

TRENDING TODAY:

St. Patrick's Academy is closing one of its campuses in Great Falls. Click here.

Shelby schools superintendent charged with DUI after crash. Click here.

'Swatting' call to Montana hospital strains staff and resources. Click here.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine girls win Class C title. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.