A longtime fixture in the community will soon close its doors, as St. Patrick’s Academy has announced its East Campus will shut down at the end of the 2025–2026 school year due to financial challenges.

The decision comes after weeks of discussion and discernment with both the Holy Spirit Parish Council and Finance Council.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

St. Patrick's Academy is closing one of its campuses in Great Falls

School leaders say ongoing financial strain and declining enrollment made it increasingly difficult to sustain operations at the campus.

“About a month ago, our parish finance committee at Holy Spirit Parish said that our finances were dwindling,” said East Campus Director Laura O’Neill.

According to O’Neill, enrollment losses have played a major role in the decision.

“We had a big loss in enrollment to our school, and we just have not been able to recoup that,” she said.

To remain open, the East Campus would need a significant increase in support.

“We would have to increase our enrollment by about 75 more students for the coming year, or raise over $500,000 to have an operating building,” O’Neill explained.

“If they choose to continue with Catholic education, they will transition to the West Campus… and it will be an easy transition for them to do,” O’Neill said. “Their education will continue, it just won’t be in this building.”

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While plans are in place for students’ futures, the emotional impact of the closure is already being felt across the school community.

“To close our doors… it just seems unfathomable to me,” O’Neill said. “I’ve been in this building for 40 years, and it is very, very hard to witness and see.”

She added that the announcement has been especially difficult for students, families, and staff who have built strong connections within the school.

“I’m heartbroken for my students and for my families and for my teachers and staff,” she said.

Even as the campus prepares to close, O’Neill says her focus remains on supporting those who have made the school what it is.

“The parents are in my heart, and their children are in my heart,” she said. “I love them dearly and I am so grateful for their support and the kindness they’ve bestowed on me and my teachers and staff.”

School leaders say their priority moving forward is ensuring a smooth and supportive transition for all students and families ahead of the upcoming school year.

(1st REPORT, 10 a.m.) St. Patrick's Academy in Great Falls plans to close its east campus at the end of the current school year. The east campus, located at 2820 Central Avenue, was formerly known as Holy Spirit Catholic School and served students up to 8th grade.

A letter sent by St. Patrick's Academy unification agent Kody Diekhans to all parents, student, and faculty on March 18 announced the change, explaining that the decision was made due to "longterm financial unsustainability."

Last year, the three Catholic schools of St. Patrick's Academy underwent a rebranding, resulting in new names. Our Lady Of Lourdes school at 1305 Fifth Avenue South was renamed St. Patrick’s Academy West; Holy Spirit school was renamed St. Patrick’s Academy East; and Central Catholic High School at 2800 18th Avenue South was renamed St. Patrick’s Academy High School.

Here is the text of the letter that was sent:

After careful discernment and with the recommendation of both the Holy Spirit Parish Council and the Holy Spirit Finance Council, Fr. Doug Krings has made the decision to close the East Campus at the conclusion of the 2025-2026 school year. This decision has been made due to longterm financial unsustainability.



St. Patrick's Academy will continue to serve students in Pre-School through 12th grade. St. Patrick's Academy West Campus is prepared to welcome all students currently enrolled at the East Campus. Families who have already completed re-enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year at the East Campus will automatically have placement secured at the West Campus for the upcoming year.



We are committed to ensuring a smooth and supportive transition for all students and families. Please reach out with any questions.

There is no word at this point on how many staff members and students will be directly affected by the change.

We will update you as we get more information.