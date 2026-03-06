Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trending News (Friday, March 6, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: AM snow showers clearing. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Daytime highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

GFPS outlines plans to address deficit for 2026–2027 school year. Click here.

Gas prices surge in Montana amid global tensions. Click here.

Great Falls airport expansion brings more options for travelers. Click here.

Great Falls mayor says Chick-fil-A and WinCo are coming to town. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

