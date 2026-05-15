Trending News (Friday, May 15, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Breezy with sustained west-southwest winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 30-50 mph. Widespread blowing dust is not expected, but there could still be some patchy blowing dust and reduced visibility on the roads and highways this afternoon and evening.

TRENDING TODAY:

Cascade County students get hands-on education at Ag Days event. Click here.

Montana Made: K&H Littlehart Designs. Click here.

North Middle School archery team returns from first nationals appearance. Click here.

Deer-human conflicts drop despite higher population density. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.