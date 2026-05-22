Trending News (Friday, May 22, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Happy Friday! Anyone hitting the roads for Memorial Day weekend should have no issues getting to their destination, with sunny, mostly dry and warm weather expected statewide.

MTN News

Friday will be gorgeous with highs in the 60s and low 70s, aside from an isolated shower or two.

Memorial Day weekend will feel summerlike for the unofficial start of summer. Highs will climb into the 70s to near 80 on Saturday, then into the 80s by Sunday. Gusty winds will develop Sunday and Monday afternoons, which could kick up a little dust and make area lakes a bit choppy. An isolated shower could pop up, but most of the weekend will stay dry.

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