GREAT FALLS — Phone and internet disruptions have been affecting AT&T customers across parts of Montana throughout Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The outage is affecting several Great Falls city offices, including non-emergency dispatch, as many AT&T customers across parts of Montana are also reporting issues with calls, texts, and data service.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

AT&T service hit by outages across parts of Montana

The Great Falls Police Department says 911 is still working. Until lines are repaired, people with non-emergency needs should call 454-6979.

The AT&T store on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls posted a sign on its door stating: "KNOWN OUTAGE! AT&T is working on it. We apologize!"

The Butte AT&T store posted online that a damaged fiber line is impacting parts of western and southwest Montana and that crews are working to restore service.

The Little Shell Tribe in Great Falls posted that the citywide internet outage is affecting clinic calls and faxes. It has not been confirmed whether that outage is connected to the AT&T outage.

Some customers say they have received texts from AT&T stating that the company is tracking the downtime and that bill credits will be applied automatically.

Some users also say they have been told service could be restored by Friday evening.

AT&T is recommending Wi-Fi calling where available.

Government gencies say they will continue posting updates as service comes back online.