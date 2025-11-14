Trending News (Friday, November 14, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Scattered rain and mountain snow showers. Windy with sustained winds between 15-30 mph and gusts to 40-50+ mph. Overcast skies and mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s falling to the 40s and lower 50s by the evening.

Beyond The Badge: Fergus County Sheriff's Office rallies for lieutenant. Click here.

University of Providence faces major budget crisis. Click here.

GFPD gives update on 'explosive device' at Gibson Park. Click here.

'Dirty Jobs' host highlights trades program for Great Falls students. Click here.

What do you call a king's sore throat? A royal pain in the neck!

Why didn't the prawn share his dessert? He was shell-fish!

