Trending News (Friday, October 17, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny, followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers continuing into the night. Gusty winds sustained at 15 to 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. Out across the plains, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph. In the valleys, including in Helena, it is going to be breezy tomorrow afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

TRENDING TODAY:

Renovation nearly done at Cascade County jail booking area. Click here.

Inmates share realities of prison life with Great Falls teens. Click here.

Montana man stops out-of-control car, saves driver. Click here.

Sip ‘N Dip Lounge 'retrovation' aims to preserve its legacy. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: How can you tell when ghosts are lying? You can see right through them!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.