Trending News (Monday, August 18, 2025)

WEATHER FORECAST:

Warmer with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few evening showers and thunderstorms near Helena.

TRENDING TODAY:

Native-Led Equine Air Scent Search and Rescue Team launches on Blackfeet Reservation. Click here.

Watch: officers rescue choking driver at Bozeman gas station. Click here.

New housing sub-division proposed in Cascade County. Click here.

Summer season coming to an end at Electric City Water Park. Click here.

COMING UP:

GRIEF SHARE

A GriefShare grief support group for people grieving the death of a loved one is starting soon. Please join us August 18 at 10:00 AM or 7:00 PM at 908 47th Street South in Great Falls. For more information, contact Diana Greytak 406-399-5744or visit griefshare.org.

LUMINARIA WALK

This year's walk will be from the Caboose to Giant Springs Road on Friday, August 22. In 1993 the Luminaria Walk began with 200 Luminarias lighting the trail near the caboose as the first annual Luminaria Walk sponsored by the River’s Edge Trail. Today the goal of the Luminaria Walk remains the same, to celebrate the world-class trail we have here in Great Falls, Montana. This is a free, family-friendly event for the community. There will be food and music along the trail to enjoy. If you would like to share your music along the trail, sell drinks or food, help place luminarias on the trail or fill all 1500 bags with sand, please call Becky at 899-8642 for various volunteer opportunities.

RENEWABLE ENERGY FORUM

The Montana Renewable Energy Association is hosting a reception on Friday, August 22, to network, to celebrate, and to enjoy the breathtaking views of the Missouri River overlook. Open to the public and to MREA members and supporters. RSVP required for entry. Order of events includes: Welcome Message from Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Director Duane Buchi; Deep dive into the energy footprint of the Interpretive Center; Energy and sustainability talk by Little Shell Chippewa Tribe Councilwoman Alisa Herodes; "State of Distributed Energy" discussion. Light fare provided, with live music from guitar and violin jass duo Richard Matoon & Mary Papoulis. Click here for more information.