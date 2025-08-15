Summer season coming to an end at Electric City Water Park

Nothing says summer quite like the Electric City Water Park—the smell of sunscreen, the sound of 80s rock, and youths rushing past "no running" signs. However, as the season comes to a close, the park is closing earlier than anticipated this year due to a combination of unfortunate weather and the back-to-school season.

Electric City Water Park ready to wrap up season

“It’s been very abnormal weather,” said Aquatics Coordinator Brooke Blair. “So that caused a few early closures, and early June we had some not-so-great weather.”

While regular operations will end, the park will continue to offer special events, such as the popular "Drool in the Pool" dog swim on September 6. Blair stated that they are always seeking for more lifeguards, and year-round training is provided to anyone interested.

This summer also witnessed the emergence of notable lifeguards, such as Kingsley McBride, who won Lifeguard of the Season in her first year. She stated that despite the rain, the park was well-attended.

"It's been busy on especially the hot days, but still pretty full on the more cooler days," she remarked.

The park's new splash pad and large green spaces have attracted visitors of all ages. On very busy days, lifeguards alter their coverage to guarantee safety.

“In terms of keeping track of people to prevent any possible injuries or situations, we often either we can increase the people that are watching, and we also make sure that all of our stations clearly view every patron in the area,”McBride stated.

With summer winding down, the Electric City Water Park is already planning upcoming events and another busy season for next year.