Trending News (Monday, December 15, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mild and windy. Daytime highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Scattered rain and snow showers along the Continental Divide, dry east of the Divide. A High Wind Warning goes into effect at noon through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Southwest winds of 30-40 mph and gusts as high as 65 mph. Higher gusts of 70-80+ mph are possible further west for the Rocky Mountain Front.

TRENDING TODAY:

Volunteer leads effort to keep 'GF' sign glowing bright. Click here.

First night of Hanukkah celebrated in Great Falls. Click here.

Texas Roadhouse set to open in Great Falls. Click here.

El Sabor de Jalisco opens in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.