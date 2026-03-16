Trending News (Monday, March 16, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon for the Rocky Mountain Front for blowing and drifting snow. Winds will pick up this morning into the afternoon, with gusts up to 65 mph across the plains and up to 85 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 40s in central Montana and 30s in eastern Montana. A stray rain or snow shower is possible near Helena.

MTN News

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Blizzard recap and preliminary snowstorm totals. Click here.

A very snowy and cold St. Patrick's Day parade (video). Click here.

Student cited after reportedly assaulting a teacher in East Helena. Click here.

'Swatting' hoax targets Fergus and Gallatin counties. Click here.

Increase in illegally-taken mountain lions in central Montana. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.