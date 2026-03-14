Student cited after reportedly assaulting a teacher in East Helena

HELENA — According to Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, an East Helena student has been cited for punching a teacher several times.

The alleged assault happened on Thursday in a classroom at East Helena High School.

Dutton told MTN News that the student was angry that the teacher had allegedly done something to his sister.

Since the student is a minor, the case will be handled in juvenile court. The student is currently suspended from school.

Authorities have not released the name of the student or the teacher at this point.

East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Dan Rispens sent a letter to parents saying the teacher was evaluated by medical staff and treated for minor injuries.

"School administration will be managing student discipline in regards to this situation in accordance with our student handbook and board policies as well as state and federal law," wrote Rispens.

MTN has contacted East Helena School for further details on the incident and the individuals involved. Our calls have not yet been returned.

