Trending News (Monday, March 9, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Yet another powerful windstorm hit Montana this weekend, with peak wind gusts of 60-90 mph east of the Continental Divide. In some areas, including Great Falls and Havre, the peak gusts exceeded those recorded during the December windstorm. High temperatures briefly climbed into the 60s before dropping to the 10s and 20s overnight behind a cold front.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. A few bands of light to moderate snow will continue to trek across central Montana creating snowy, slick roads. Strong, gusty winds develop again later this morning into the afternoon, with peak gusts of 40-50+ mph coming from the west-southwest. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Severe wind causes trouble across the region. Click here.

Lincoln Elementary School damaged by severe winds. Click here.

Montana DOJ warns of MVD text scams. Click here.

Amazon opens delivery facility in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.