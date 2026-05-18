Trending News (Monday, May 18, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Scattered rain and mountain snow showers this afternoon. Cool with daytime highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Blackfeet photographer receives fellowship for storytelling project. Click here.

Froid welcomes home Roberto Orozco-Ramirez after judge orders his release. Click here.

Fishtail coffee shop gets viral attention after thank-you post gets reshared by Elon Musk. Click here.

Shed hunters get busy at Sun River Wildlife Management Area. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.