Trending News (Monday, May 18, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER FORECAST: Scattered rain and mountain snow showers this afternoon. Cool with daytime highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
TRENDING TODAY:
Blackfeet photographer receives fellowship for storytelling project. Click here.
Froid welcomes home Roberto Orozco-Ramirez after judge orders his release. Click here.
Fishtail coffee shop gets viral attention after thank-you post gets reshared by Elon Musk. Click here.
Shed hunters get busy at Sun River Wildlife Management Area. Click here.
COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.
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