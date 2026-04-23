Trending News (Thursday, April 23, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

TRENDING TODAY:

Kelsey Jo Staigmiller sentenced for the death of Sarah Bailey. Click here.

Kelsey Jo Staigmiller sentenced for the death of Sarah Bailey

Two people charged after shots were fired in Great Falls. Click here.

Helena man sentenced for shooting two people in 2022. Click here.

GFPS Foundation hosts 'Excellence in Education' event. Click here.

Great Falls woman competing for title of 'America's Favorite Teacher'. Click here.

WEATHER FORECAST: Blizzard Warning for Valley and McCone counties until 3pm. A very heavy band of snow and wind gusts of 50-60+ mph will cause whiteout conditions in this area throughout the morning. Snow is also causing slick roads and lower visibility over the mountain passes. Thursday will be cold and blustery with high temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s, but gusty northwest winds will make it feel like the 20s. Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect through 6pm.

MTN News

MTN News

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