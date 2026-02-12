Trending News (Thursday, February 12, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Abundant sunshine. Breezy with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Daytime highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Friends remember Cerenity Shawl after tragic death in Cut Bank. Click here.

AI-generated child sexual abuse case impacts former Cascade residents. Click here.

Repeat sex offender sentenced for child sexual abuse material in Gallatin County. Click here.

Historic Great Falls greenhouse continues century-old tradition of serving Montana families. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.