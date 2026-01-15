Trending News (Thursday, January 15, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Today, a front shifts our wind direction to the northwest, which will drop temperatures and pick up our winds. Gusts east of I-15 could reach 50-60 mph, while winds west of I-15 will be breezy. A High Wind Warning is in effect for eastern parts of the area.

Afternoon temperatures will be significantly cooler in the 30s and 40s, and they will fall to the 20s and 30s during the PM hours. There's also a low-end chance of a quick rain or snow showers this afternoon.

TRENDING TODAY:

