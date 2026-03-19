Trending News (Thursday, March 19, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

MTN News

WEATHER FORECAST: Today is the last full day of winter, but it will feel much more like the middle of spring, with gusty winds and high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and 70s. A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front through midnight tonight. Winds have been particularly intense in Glacier County and near the Rocky Mountain Front.

There is an elevated fire risk from today into Friday, especially in southern Montana. The warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity will create prime conditions for wildfires to spread. Please use caution and avoid outdoor burning. The Panama Fire is still active in southern Jefferson County, northeast of Cardwell Hill, near I-90. The fire was revised to 645 acres. The cause remains under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking travelers to not stop on the freeway to watch the fire, and avoid surface roads in the area to let firefighters work.

TRENDING TODAY:

Suspect charged with threatening a school shooting in Great Falls. Click here.

Shelby schools superintendent charged with DUI after crash. Click here.

Lincoln County man sentenced for the shooting death of 3-year old son. Click here.

Great Falls Public Schools considers adding flag football. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.