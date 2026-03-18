Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) officials are exploring a new opportunity for flag football for girls.

"I think it's a great opportunity to bring something new, something that's growing and expanding very quickly across the United States and has been very popular with female athletes and across the state here the last five years," GFPS athletic director Mike Henneberg said.

Great Falls Public Schools considers adding flag football

Henneberg said the Arthur Blank Family Foundation has helped drive the growth of girls flag football in Montana by providing grants to help schools cover startup costs.

"They've been instrumental in that occurring and offering grants and opportunities for startup costs and whatnot to get it off the ground. And the first couple of years, you know, it started small, with a number of schools, but I think over the last two years, we've seen it really expand," Henneberg said.

"What we look at is what's the cost to the district? We're not in a position to absorb more cost. But given this circumstance, I think it's doable. We think it's doable. Add to which is really important, and that's offering positive opportunities for youth," said Gordon Johnson, chairperson of the GFPS Board of Trustees.

The district also surveyed parents and students to gauge interest in girls flag football, and Henneberg said the response was positive.

"We feel pretty good moving forward, that it is something that the community would support and would like. And again, with the funding model in place, it doesn't, incur any additional costs on our budget or anything of that nature," Henneberg said.

Great Falls Public Schools trustees are expected to vote at the March 23 school board meeting on whether to officially add girls flag football.