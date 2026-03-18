Suspect charged with threatening a school shooting in Great Falls

(UPDATE, FEBRUARY 18) Larry Delcamp has been charged in Great Falls after he reportedly threatened a school shooting. The alleged threat resulted in Sacajawea Elementary School implementing "shelter in place" procedures on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Court documents state that the School Resource Officer received a call from the mother of a student, who said that the boy's father - Larry Delcamp - was driving from his home in Laurel near Billings to see their son at Sacajawea.

The SRO was already familiar with Delcamp's plan to visit his son, as she had just been notified by school principal Ty Moore asking if there was an order of protection in place that would prevent Delcamp from visiting. The SRO replied that there was no order that prohibited visitation, so the principal said that he would allow Delcamp to visit his son.

Shortly after that, the mother called the SRO to express concerns about the visit. She told the SRO that a friend had recorded a video on February 11, 2026, in which Delcamp is "clearly heard ranting about his custody situation with his son," and said something to the effect of "...in the meantime, let's see if I don't completely snap and f***ing shoot the principal, the teachers, and the students. I don't give a f**k."

The SRO called the principal to inform him about the video. The principal then sent a message to Delcamp via Parent Square telling him not to come to the school. The principal was not able to call Delcamp, as Delcamp does not have a working phone at this time.

Due to Delcamp's threat and his stated plan to visit the school, the SRO ordered the school to implement shelter-in-place procedures. The SRO then posted in her vehicle along with other law enforcement officers outside the school.

At about noon, Delcamp pulled into the parking lot of the school. As he stepped out of his vehicle, the SRO placed him in custody and searched him for weapons, and found none. Delcamp was then taken to the Great Falls Police Department to be interviewed.

After being read his rights, Delcamp reportedly said that he was planning on moving back to Great Falls and had a job interview lined up. He said he had made plans with the principal to surprise his son at school for St. Patrick's Day. After initially contacting the principal, he said that he not received any other messages from him.

When asked if he had "any issues" with the principal, Delcamp said no.

When he was shown the video of him threatening to shoot people in the school, Delcamp reportedly said that he "didn't say what principal" he wanted to shoot, and claimed that he was "talking to himself" when he made the threats, and that the video was recorded "clandestinely" by another person in the house at the time.

Delcamp denied owning any firearms or having any in his vehicle, noting that he is not legally permitted to own any firearms due to a firearms conviction in 2001.

Court documents state that Delcamp also has felony convictions for theft and possession of a stolen firearm, and has some probation violations and misdemeanor convictions for marijuana possession, theft, and obstructing a peace officer.

Delcamp has been charged with felony intimidation, which could result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $50,000.

(UPDATE, 2:30 pm, FEBRUARY 17) The shelter-in-place was lifted at about 12:20 p.m.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that at about 10:30 a.m., the School Resource Officer received information regarding a potential threat.

The alleged threat was made by a parent of a student at Sacajawea. The SRO received "credible information" that the parent had made threats toward school staff and students recently.

School staff attempted to instruct the parent to stay away from the school but those efforts were not acknowledged by the parent.

The SRO placed the school into shelter-in-place status and the SRO and another GFPD officer went to the school and waited for the parent to arrive.

At about noon, the officers saw the parent drive onto school property and quickly took the person into custody.

The suspect - whose name has not been released at this point - has been charged with felony intimidation (MCA 45-5-203), and remanded into custody at the Cascade County Detention Center.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT, 12:25 pm, FEBRUARY 17) Sacajawea Elementary School in Great Falls has implemented "shelter in place" procedures.

A school official confirmed to KRTV just before noon that the procedures were ordered due to police activity in the vicinity.

"Shelter in place" is defined by GFPS as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

There are no indications that any students are in danger.

We will update you if we get more information.

GFPS safety procedures:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:

To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars. Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.



Student safety: walking to/from school



Students should walk in groups or pairs

Students should travel on a designated route, and parents should know the route their student is taking

Students should check in with a responsible individual when they arrive at home

Students should be taught to always be aware of their surroundings

Students should avoid alleys on their designated route to/from school

Students should walk on designated sidewalks and in well-lit areas

Parents should notify the school when after-school procedures change

Click here to visit the Safety page on the GFPS website for more information.