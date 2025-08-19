Trending News (Tuesday, August 19, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Very hot temperatures with highs in the 90s and low 100s across central and eastern Montana. Sunny with a few PM clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in north central Montana during the late evening into overnight hours. A few of the thunderstorms could contain strong wind gusts, heavy downpours and lightning.

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Cascade County detention officer charged with assault. Click here.

Person dies in crash in Great Falls. Click here.

Vandals strike Lake Elmo State Park. Click here.

Latest information on the Milk River Project. Click here.

New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP:

LUMINARIA WALK

This year's walk will be from the Caboose to Giant Springs Road on Friday, August 22. In 1993 the Luminaria Walk began with 200 Luminarias lighting the trail near the caboose as the first annual Luminaria Walk sponsored by the River’s Edge Trail. Today the goal of the Luminaria Walk remains the same, to celebrate the world-class trail we have here in Great Falls, Montana. This is a free, family-friendly event for the community. There will be food and music along the trail to enjoy. If you would like to share your music along the trail, sell drinks or food, help place luminarias on the trail or fill all 1500 bags with sand, please call Becky at 899-8642 for various volunteer opportunities.

RENEWABLE ENERGY FORUM

The Montana Renewable Energy Association is hosting a reception on Friday, August 22, to network, to celebrate, and to enjoy the breathtaking views of the Missouri River overlook. Open to the public and to MREA members and supporters. RSVP required for entry. Order of events includes: Welcome Message from Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Director Duane Buchi; Deep dive into the energy footprint of the Interpretive Center; Energy and sustainability talk by Little Shell Chippewa Tribe Councilwoman Alisa Herodes; "State of Distributed Energy" discussion. Light fare provided, with live music from guitar and violin jass duo Richard Matoon & Mary Papoulis. Click here for more information.