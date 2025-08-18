New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls

Several new businesses are in the works for Great Falls - or have opened in recent weeks - here's the latest information.



WHAT: Construction of Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: JB's Restaurant

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain serving sandwiches, salads, and more.

Panera Bread being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Construction of Texas Roadhouse

WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Fiesta En Jalisco; Applemill Grill

Texas Roadhouse is a 664-unit steakhouse chain; there are locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.

Texas Roadhouse being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Pizza Ranch

WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South

FORMERLY: Joann Fabrics

OPENING: Likely within several weeks

The Old West-themed buffet restaurant will have an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet. They have been hosting interviews for employees in recent days; click here to follow progress on their Facebook page.

Pizza Ranch (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Spirit Halloween

WHERE: Holiday Village Mall

OPENING: Currently open

FORMERLY: Bed Bath & Beyond

The seasonal Halloween store was formerly located in the old Shopko building on the Northwest Bypass.

Spirit Halloween (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Homegrown Dental

WHERE: Ninth Street South

OPENING: Not yet announced

Homegrown Dental (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Car wash

WHERE: 833 Smelter Avenue NE

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Ryan's Cash & Carry

Car wash being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Clearwater Credit Union

WHERE: First Avenue North/Park Drive

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Hardee's restaurant



OTHER RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

BEST WOK: After being closed for several months, Best Wok re-opened on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 1800 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

ASIAN MIX: Located in Holiday Village Mall, Asian Mix opened in April 2025. The menu features Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar food, along with sushi, and notes that all items are available on a "spicy level" of 1 to 5.

WINDY CITY LIQUIDATIONS: Opened in June at 624 Central Avenue. They say they specialize in liquidation buyouts and operate as a bin store, and will offer a variety of items, including home goods, electronics, gardening, and more. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

SODA STATION: Opened in April in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks. The Montana-based company has six locations in Billings and one in Laurel. The shop offers soda customizations, with endless flavors, cream, boba, fruit puree, and energy drinks. They are drive-through only, and also serve hot drinks.

SWING & MEAT: Opened in late May at 1210 Ninth Street South (former Goodwill building). The new businesses plans to bring a new level of entertainment to the community, including golf simulators, cornhole simulators, and VR games and experiences. The owners noted: “Heads up: The ‘meat” part is still in the works — a food and snack experience is coming soon, and trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait!” Click here to visit the website.

ELEVATION 3330: The business in downtown Great Falls closed on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The second-story business opened at 410 Central Avenue in April 2019, and featured an open-air balcony that overlooked the street below.

CHICK-FIL_A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.

